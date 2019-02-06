Henry G. Bennison, 83, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Henry was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston.
He married the love of his life, Betty Bennison, on December 18, 1965. He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, TX and earned a teaching certificate from Texas State University. Henry went on to teach at Ball High School in the 60’s where he met his wife. He also taught at Peterson Middle School in Kerrville during the 80’s.
He served in the United States Coast Guard for 43 years until he retired as a senior chief. Henry was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville. He was a member of the antique and horseless carriage club of San Antonio, Sons of Hermann, the Shrine and Masonic lodge. He served as president for some time for the TPA Galveston chapter and was on the vestry at Grace Church. Henry also served as troop leader for the Boy Scouts in Galveston and Kerrville. He loved traveling, fishing, hunting, boating, taking pictures, spending time at his home in Kerrville and most of all spending time with his family.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bennison; father, Henry H. Bennison; and mother, Marvel Bennison. Henry is survived by his daughter, Betsy Milina and husband Vernon “Bubba” Milina of Galveston; son, Henry “Butch” Bennison and wife Tina Bennison of Clear Lake; grandchildren: Richard Betts, Ambur Betts and husband Danny Coyne, Amanda Betts, Ashlee Iliffe and husband Thomas Iliffe, Joey Milina and wife Emily Milina, Matthew Milina, and Grace Milina; great grandchildren: Kayla Betts, Aubree Betts, Deklen Coyne, Mia Betts and Wyett Betts; adopted daughter, Kerry Peeks of Mineral Wells, TX; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Henry’s family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 8 at Grace Episcopal Church. Burial and graveside service will be Saturday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville, TX.
Pallbearers are Vernon “Bubba” Milina, Richard Betts, Joey Milina, Matthew Milina, Danny Coyne and Thomas Iliffe. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Neiman and Doug Winner.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Henry’s hospice nurse, Kim Clark, for her gentleness, humanity and compassion during his final days.
