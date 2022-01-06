Fisher Matthews

TEXAS CITY — Fisher Garland Matthews, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 17. He was born on May 18, 2004, to Trey and Annie Matthews. Fisher was a giant teddy bear with an infectious smile. His large presence could light up a room and have it erupting in laughter. He was extremely kindhearted and loved by everyone he met. Fisher enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and singing along to country music. He also LOVED the outdoors - hunting, fishing, and being on any ranch! He spent every waking moment he could in the outdoors.
Considered a self-proclaimed food connoisseur, Fisher also enjoyed the culinary arts. He was a great cook! As a child, Fisher was an avid ballplayer who would later find a passion in competitive shooting, competing on the TCHS FFA Shooting Team. Although a young man, Fisher truly lived life to its fullest. We will all dearly miss Fisher - aka Fisher Priceless, Fishy, Fishstix, Big Fish....
Fisher was preceded in death by his grandfather Eugene A. Osteen and grandmother Andrea Shelton.
He is survived by his mother Annie, father Trey, brothers James Arthur and Hunter Matthews, grandmother Clydette Osteen, grandfather Ossie Matthews and wife Jacque, aunt Genie Jennings and uncle Chris, uncle Will Osteen and aunt Pam, uncle Juke Osteen and aunt Shelley, uncle Mike Osteen and aunt Nannette, uncle Chris Ballard and aunt Kristin, aunt Heather Saracco and uncle Mike, uncle Richard Alvarez and aunt Azalia. Fisher is survived by his many cousins: Jonmichael and Becca Osteen, Matthew Osteen, Mitchell and Connor Jennings, Katie Osteen, Lauren and Brandon Shives, Allison and Kasey Miller, Kody Osteen, Justin Lewis, Sydney Osteen, Blake Lewis, Sophie Osteen, Austin Montalbano, Kayla Montalbano, Jett Jennings, Jadon Osteen, Savannah Jennings, Carter Osteen, Aubrey Osteen, Callie Shives, Chris Shives, Gunner Miller, Remi Miller, Pilar Osteen, Reese Osteen, Quinn Laird, Kierstyn Ballard, Cole Ballard, Sunnie Ballard, Cash Ballard, Rainne Ballard, Calista Alvarez, Karis Alvarez, Carynn Alvarez, Kehler Alvarez, Trey Grigsby, Savannah Saracco, Michaela Saracco, Dakota Saracco, and Deuce Saracco. Fisher is also survived by countless friends and extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Jonmichael Osteen, James Arthur Matthews IV, Hunter Matthews, Dakota Stunkard, Alan Chuoke, Tanner Park, Casyn Gage, and Thomas Whitley. Honorary pallbearers include Jett Jennings, Cole Ballard, Max McGee, LJ Kainer, Cullen Doyle, Caden Sarvis, and TJ Garcia.
The Family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 7, 2021 from 3:00 - 5:00pm with a Ceremony at 5 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Texas City, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 2000, Texas City, TX 77591. A private interment will follow on Saturday at Eugene A. Osteen Family Cemetery in Dale Texas. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to the Luke Waites Center for Dyslexia and Learning Disorders - Scottish Rite Hospital for Children or First Baptist Church of Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.