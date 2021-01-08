DICKINSON, TEXAS — Joseph Peter Emmite, Sr., 99, a lifetime resident of Dickinson, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City, Texas. Joe was born in Dickinson, Texas on June 29, 1921 to Salvatore and Annie (Scrofne) Emmite. Joe was the oldest child of 5 children: Joseph, Mike, Nancy, Frank, and Anthony. Joe was preceded in death by his father Salvatore, mother Annie, brothers Mike and Frank, and sister Nancy, as well as, one son Christopher Duane Emmite.
He was a member of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson.
Joe received an Honorable Discharge from the US Army as a PFC in 1945 after proudly serving his country in World War II (WWII). He was employed by Wah Chang (Tin Smelter) for 35 years and then began employment and retired from Brown & Root. Joe was a member of the 5th degree Knights of Columbus, Father Roach Council 3217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dickinson Memorial Post #6378.
Joe loved his wife, family and friends, and he was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also had a great love for all animals especially horses. He was a great horseman, and also loved working with cattle. He enjoyed planting a garden, and he loved the outdoors.
Joe is survived by his “Loving Wife”, Lena Rose (Barnett) Emmite, who remained by his side for seventy-one years. Joe’s surviving children are: Mary Ann (Emmite) Pierce and husband, Gary; Nancy (Emmite) Click; and Joseph P. Emmite, Jr. His surviving brother: Anthony “Tony” Emmite, and also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe is also survived by five grandchildren: Stacie Louise (Pierce) Ray and husband Larry; Travis Duane Pierce and wife Shannon; Jamie Nicole (Click) Martin and husband Robert; Elisha Elaine (Emmite) Pettus; and Shallee Kaye (Emmite) Biondo and husband Jason; and thirteen great grandchildren: Kylie Ray, Callen Ray, Dayton Pierce, Bailey Rose Click, Slade Joseph Click, Gavin Simmons, Tyler Martin, Macie Rae Martin, Mason Phillips, Peyton Phillips, Keegan Pettus, Emilia Biondo and Wesley Biondo.
Pallbearers: Travis Pierce, Dayton Pierce, Robert (Bubba) Martin, Jr., Slade Joseph Click, Larry Ray, Callen Ray, Jason Biondo and Mason Phillips.
The family would like to thank Linda Oliver Jenkins, Pam Burke, and Susan Hinds who showered their father with love, support and special care. Also, April Sapp and Audrey Manago.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 West, in Dickinson on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a funeral mass on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517 East, in Dickinson. Graveside services with Military Honors to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, under the auspices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dickinson Memorial Post #6378.
