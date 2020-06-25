John Dick Thomas, 84, left our presence sooner than we hoped on June 24, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Born on October 11, 1935 in Bossier City, LA) to Lester and Frankie Thomas. J.D. ("Dickie" to many) reunited in the hereafter with his parents, sister, Linda Hamilton, and son, George M. “Monty” Thomas and is survived by: his wife, Nina M. (Snyder) Thomas; daughter, Cheryl Thomas Lyman; son, Michael Lester Thomas and wife, Jenna M. Thomas; grandchildren, Alexandra Waits, Tyrus Cukavac, Mallory J. (Thomas) Heller and husband, Channing Heller, Jillian K. Thomas, Michael C. Thomas and wife, Lauren Thomas, Matthew G. Thomas and wife, Liz Jablonski, Lester F. Thomas, and Louis J. Thomas; as well as great grandchildren, Alma, Eleanora, Emersyn, Isla, Lucilla, and Richard Clell, plus beloved Hamilton nieces Julie, Amy, and nephew, James “Stonie,” numerous cousins and a host of lifelong friends.
When his nation called, he answered by serving in the Air Force. Following his honorable discharge, rather than pursue college, he went to work in a range of vocations; a skilled auto and truck mechanic, refinery pipefitter, commercial truck driver, entrepreneur in equine transportation, and finally retiring from his Longshoreman's career as a highly respected member in good standing with I.L.A. Local 1273 serving the greater Port of Houston area. JD had a passion for anything that went fast on wheels, tracks, hooves or water and spent MANY hours fishing with his son, Monty, and riding motorcycles with his friends (Sturgis was never quite the same).
His ashes will be scattered over his grandfather's peach orchard in Illinois, and Saturday, the 27th of June, a brief visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm followed be a memorial service at 4:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 111 East Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in John D. Thomas memory may do so to a disabled veterans or similar organization of your choice.
*We ask all visitors to comply with current Harris County and medical guidance by please wearing your mask and practice appropriate safe distancing.*
