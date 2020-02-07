Raymond Anthony Herrera, Senior, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020, while aboard a fishing vessel in the Galveston, Texas waters. A commercial fisherman, Raymond never met a stranger and loved fishing in the open waters.
Affectionately knowns as “Taco,” Raymond was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to Raymond C. Herrera and Margaret A. Herrera on February 28, 1963.
Survived by his loving wife, Megan Harvey and his dear children: Tabitha Herrera, Raymond A. Herrera Jr., and his wife Ashley, stepchildren Alex Moreno, and her husband Matt, and Christian Armstrong. Raymond joined his daughter in heaven, Amber Christine Herrera, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by his mother Margaret A. Herrera and his services will be held close to her in Alabama. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Blaze and Blane Ray, Aubrey and Bralee Herrera, Annalise and Malick Moreno. He is survived by his three sisters Renee Goleman, and her husband Bobby, Maria Herrera, Betty Herrera, and three brothers Roy A. Herrera, and his wife Donna, Randy A. Herrera and Raymond P. Herrera. He is preceded in death by his brother Rodney A. Herrera and his father Raymond C. Herrera. Raymond is survived by numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A family man he loved his aunts, uncles, and cousins from Texas to Alabama.
Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 8691 Old Pascagoula Road, Theodore Alabama 36582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.