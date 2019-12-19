The foundation of our family, Raymond Hill Shannon, went to heaven on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was a devoted and beloved husband, a strong and ever-present daddy, and a proud and loving Papa. He was the one with whom we shared our joys and sorrows and always turned to for advice. He was our rock.
Ray was born in Buckholts, Texas on March 28, 1931. He moved to Houston as a young boy graduating from Milby High School. He joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a proud veteran who still wore his uniform annually to Veteran’s Day School programs at his great grandchildren’s schools. He moved to Texas City in 1955 and began work at Amoco Chemicals retiring in 1989. He died of a stroke while getting Christmas presents for his family.
He is reunited with his parents, Lonnie and Nellie Shannon; his sister, Lonnell Simmons; and his grandson, Calan Gass.
Left with a lifetime of memories are his wife of 66 years, Pat Maddux Shannon; son, Mickey and wife Gwen; as well as daughters, Raylyn Shannon and Tracey Montegut and husband Marcus. He was blessed with grandchildren, Brandon Gass, Taryn Pitt, Scott Shannon and wife Ana, Cameron Shannon and wife Morgan, and Maris Montegut. He was actively involved in the lives of his great grandchildren, Landon Gass, Alexander Gass, Michael and Laurie Pitt, Iris and Lily Montegut. His brother, Bobby Shannon and wife Joyce were a life-long presence and strength. There are numerous nieces and nephews that he loved.
Pallbearers are Larry Hagan, Corbin Kaspar, Craig Kaspar, Javier Ramirez, Cameron Shannon, and Scott Shannon. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Doss, Max Montegut, and Don Wiggins.
Viewing will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX. Burial will be at Forest Park East on the Gulf Freeway in League City after the service.
