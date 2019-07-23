Ruth Moore, 78, of La Marque passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in La Marque. She was born August 2, 1940 in Liberty, Texas to Robert and Pauline Hodges.
Ruth was a resident of La Marque for 19 years, formerly from Texas City. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center Church in La Marque; a member of the Art Group in Webster and worked for UTMB.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hodges and Pauline Hodges Schultz.
Ruth is survived by her husband Robert Moore; step son, Robert Moore and wife Trudy; two grandchildren, Sara Moore and Katelyn Moore; cousin, Sherry Gilbert; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Dr. David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family would like to thank Amed Hospice for the care giving to Mrs. Moore.
