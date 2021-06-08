Rodolfo Rey Rudy Rios

SUGAR LAND — Rodolfo “Rudy” Rey Rios went home to be with the Lord, June 3, 2021. Born September 16, 1977 in Galveston, TX to Veronica “Betty” Hernandez and the late Tony Ríos, Jr. and raised by Jesse Roque Hernandez, Jr. He called Sugar Land, TX his home for the last 17 years.
Rodolfo was a kind and caring man, a devoted father and adoring husband. He dedicated his life to his family and friends. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to help any friend in need. When he wasn’t working he was doing what he loved most, barbecuing, playing poker, drinking his Budlight, fishing, rooting for the Houston Texans, Astros and Rockets, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
He is preceded in death by his father Tony Ríos, Jr, maternal grandpa, Luis Rey Garcia, paternal grandparents, Tony Ríos, Sr. And Lillie Ríos. Uncles, Jose S., Augustin R., Gabriel B, Jimmy R. and cousin Lenor G.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Adela Ybarra Ríos; Daughters Natalia Elizabeth Ríos, Gabriella Lenor Ríos and Tatiana Marie Ríos; mother, Veronica “Betty” Hernandez, Step-dad Jesse Roque Hernandez, Jr., brother Jesse Hernandez III (wife Amanda); sister Vanessa Ríos Perales (husband Victor); grandma Delia Garcia; mother in law, Maria Ybarra; father in law, Jose Pantaleon Juarez; nieces Angelina Miranda Perales and Ava Marie Hernandez; Nephews Adam Jesse Hernandez and Matthew Mendoza and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him.
A service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Sugar Land Mortuary 1818 Elridge Road in Sugar Land, TX 77498.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.