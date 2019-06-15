Jacqueline “Jackie” Grove
SANTA FE—Jacqueline “Jackie” Grove of Santa Fe, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Texas City. Jackie’s services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Robert Edward Peirsol, Jr.
GALVESTON—Robert Edward Peirsol, Jr., age 58, of Galveston died Friday June 14, 2019 at his residence in Spanish Grant. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ronald Keith Byrd
GALVESTON—Ronald Keith Byrd, age 71, of Galveston died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Lorne Love
GALVESTON—Lorne Love, age 57, of Galveston died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Nancy Lee Starling Motte
GALVESTON—Nancy Lee Starling Motte, age 78, of Galveston died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
