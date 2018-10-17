Patricia Lynn Anders (Ross), age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at her home in Galveston, Texas after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born March 29, 1954, in Beverly Hills, California, to the late Curley Ross, Sr. and Elizabeth Eaglin. She was a 1974 graduate of Ball High School. She worked as a Certified Welder as well as a Certified Nurse Assistant, for several years before, becoming employed by the Galveston Independent School district where she retired after 23 years of employment as a building engineer.
She had always displayed a strong work ethic and a wonderful knack for home decoration and design. Patricia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like shopping and spending time with family. Patricia had an uncanny desire of showing generosity by seeking out the needs of others and providing a helping hand to those who crossed her path. She affected many people in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Anders; daughter Sharonda Newby (Corey); son Ricky Holbert; grandchildren Brittney Holbert, Chaz Newby and Qiera Newby; brothers Curley Ross Jr. (Rosalind), Gilbert Anthony Figgins; Billy Pugh; sisters Yulonda Pugh and Janice Campbell (Preston); several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives.
She was proceeded in death by her father, mother (Elizabeth Figgins), daughter (Tameeka Holbert) and brother (Donny Ross).
Family, friends, and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to attend a memorial service at Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2013 Broadway Avenue, Galveston TX at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
