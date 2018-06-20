Family and friends will celebrate the life of Gregory O. Taylor on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Macedonia Baptist Church.
A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Leroy and Verna Taylor; son, Reginald French; granddaughter, Ariana French; brother Carlton w. Taylor; sister, Cheryl P. Smith (Kenneth); a host of uncle, aunts, other relative and friends.
