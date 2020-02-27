DICKINSON—
Elnora Woods, 74, peacefully passed away on February 16, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Elnora’s family invites those who would, to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mt Carmel Baptist Church (2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson) with Pastor Lewis D. Little officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Elnora is survived by her children, Barbara Davis (Tyree), Monica Navy (Gary) and Marva Woods; sisters, Louise Downey Decuire and Delores Downey Bell; brother, Charles Downey, Sr. (Renee); grandchildren, Ryen McDonald, Meghan Boyd, Rochon James (Angela), Taylor Davis and Cameron Navy; great-grandchildren, Nicole McDonald, Jermaine Tindle, Amaiya Tindle, Naomi Jenkins, Paige Joseph,Brooklynn Boyd, Jazlynn James, Andon Jones, Skylar James and Ryelyn James. In addition, Elnora will be deeply missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
