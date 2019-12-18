Eric Jerome Pennington, 45, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center.
Born in Galveston, Texas, he was the son of Alfred Verrette, Mary Pennington and Gloria Knight. He was an alumni of Ball High School class of 1992.
Eric was a longtime resident at The Lakes of Texas City formally Bay Oaks Health Care Center where he enjoyed sitting in the hallway. He will be remembered there for knowing all the business of staff and residents.
Eric is survived by Brianna Pennington (Andre), Chantaneece Richardson, Kameron Senegal and Alaiya Pennington and only grandson, Andre Beck. He is also survived by his brothers, Calvin Goodall, Leodis Terry, Keith Verrette, Kyle Verrette; sister, Sheree Smith (Malcolm), Lori Verrette, Camula Verrette and longtime friend Chris Jones, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bay Area Funeral Directors Texas City, TX. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 12:00 p.m. The repass will be held at Club 68 in Galveston, TX.
