Brenda Gail Moore was born on November 23, 1951 in Brenham, Texas to James & Nita Moore.
She was baptized at an early age at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. B.W. McWashington and later united with Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church. Brenda attended school in La Marque and graduated from La Marque High School in 1970. After high school she continued her education where she earned her associates’ degree. She went on to apply her education as a Lab Tech for Sterling Chemical for 27 years before retiring.
Brenda was married to her wonderful husband of 25 years, Walter Hawkins, Sr. To this union was born Sheila Ratliff (Charles), Walter Hawkins, Jr. (Jasmine), Rufus “Lee” Hawkins, Jacob “Esau” Hawkins (Keenia) & Richard Hawkins.
On July 15, 2018 Brenda was called home by her heavenly father while surrounded by loved ones. She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories her loving husband & children; grandchildren, Jashel Washington, Yo’Vanni Hawkins, Derria Eden, Deja Eden, Kiara Hawkins, Nyah Hawkins, Ja’Lisia Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Scotty Duke & Thomas Duke; mother, Nita Moore; sisters, Deborah Moore, Janice Spry, Lynita Dupree and Tasha Lockett; brother, Larry Moore; God Children, Tashiera Jennings, Bianca Franklin; God Brother, Timothy Wayne Parker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services are Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Neighborhood Baptist Church, 1800 Oleander in La Marque, Dr. Joseph E. Franklin, Pastor. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
