Judith Ann (“Judy”) Polasek passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 67. She was born in Houston, Texas, on December 19, 1951, to James and Margaret Thibodaux.
Judy was raised in Houston until 1968, when the family moved to Wallis, Texas. There she met Larry Polasek whom she married on November 3, 1969. Judy and Larry were “thick as thieves” for 49 years. They settled down in Alta Loma, Texas, in 1973, which later became the city of Santa Fe, Texas, where they remained.
Judy is survived by her husband Larry, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Lori, and grandchildren John and Tessa. She is also survived by her father James Thibodaux, siblings Bradley, David, Shelly, Janelle Thibodaux Camacho, and in-laws Jerry Polasek, Maureen Viaclovsky and Janie Connelly, plus numerous extended family members.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Houlihan and brother Jeff Thibodaux.
The family will hold a private celebration of life for Judy.
