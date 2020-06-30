Eddie Joseph Filer
TEXAS CITY—Eddie Joseph Filer Winters, 82, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, at The Resort of Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Isaac Semont
LEAGUE CITY—Isaac Semont, 82, departed this life on Monday June 29, 2020, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
