GALVESTON — Desiree Reyna Hartnett was born on January 6, 1960, in Galveston, TX, and fell asleep in death on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 61 years of age. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Andres and Irene Reyna, and Lillie and Pete Sanchez, and her stepfather Frankie Botello.
She is survived by her parents, Carol Botello and Ruben Reyna, Sr., her adoring husband, Gregory Hartnett, Sr., her siblings: Lorraine (Peter) Ochoa, Margot (Brent) Burchard, Lillie Reyna, Tracey (Andrew) Strickland, Ruben (Susan) Reyna, Jr., Michelle Reyna, brothers-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Hartnett, Perry (Gina) Hartnett, sister-in-law, Michelle (Kelly) Hartnett, her children, Catrina (Chris) Dickson, Gregory Hartnett, Jr., Nick (Aleah) Hartnett, Steven Hartnett and Daniel Hartnett, her 6 grandchildren, her best friend Belinda Ware, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As an avid and lifelong learner, education was Desiree's passion and vocation. A BOI and lifetime Galveston resident, she graduated from Ball High School in 1978 and went on to obtain her teaching degree from UT Austin. Married on November 25, 1984, Desiree and Greg had a love that was obvious and undeniable.
She never stopped her academic work and attained a Master's degree in 2003 from Texas A&M.
She was a beacon of guidance and a mentor to far too many lives to count. She will forever be missed and cherished in the hearts of everyone who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 starting at 5:00PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home and services will follow at 6:00pm.
