The family of Carrie Etta Prear invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister.
A Life Celebration service will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Apostle Jarmaine Hawthorne officiating.
Carrie was born March 18, 1944, in Galveston to Charlene and Madison E. Thorns.
Carrie leaves precious memories with her sister: Gladys Lewis; her children: Anthony Santana, Yolanda (Alex) Thibo, Valencia (Roderick) Allen, Johnetta (Vincent) Simmons, John R. (Alexis) Santana, Jr., Lynetta (Aaron) Josey, Demetrius Santana, DeShawn Valiera; special brother-in-law: William Lee Williams, Jr.; 30 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
