GALVESTON—Louis Vincent Ciaccio, age 97, of Galveston died Monday March 25, 2019 at The Meridian in Galveston.
Funeral services with Military Honors are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston with a reception to follow, Rev. Bert Bagley, Rev. Jerry Neff and Rev. Ray Pinard officiating. A private family burial where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Marianne will take place at a later date at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. The family will receive visitors Saturday at the church beginning at 12:00 noon.
Louis was born November 12, 1921 in Galveston, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Galveston. Louis loved Galveston and especially his childhood on the island. He graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1941. Mr. Ciaccio joined the United States Marine Corps the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. He served until the end of the war which included twenty eight months in the south central Pacific.
He was later employed in the valuation department of the Santa Fe Railway as lead computer. Louis was responsible for many innovations for reporting to the Bureau of Valuation, Bureau of Accounts and the Interstate Commerce Commission. The Santa Fe Railway relocated the Galveston office to Amarillo, Texas in June of 1965; however Louis chose to remain on his beloved Galveston Island. Louis continued his education in the appraisal of real estate and was also a licensed real estate broker.
He was employed for eighteen years by Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan Association as Senior Appraiser until retirement in 1989. Mr. Ciaccio served six years on the Galveston Central Appraisal District. Louis was an avid distance runner with many awards for running. He was a member Emiratis of Houston Masters Sports Association. He had many running friends and enjoyed the camaraderie with them, especially at distance races.
Preceded in death by his loving wife after 63 years of marriage, Marianne Stone Ciaccio in 2010, and his son Donald Edward Ciaccio in 2017; survivors include two sons, Louis, Jr. and wife Jackie of Brazoria, Texas and Ron and wife Rhonda of Richmond, Texas; four wonderful grandchildren, Amy and husband Karl of Houston, Christopher and wife Clacie Ciaccio of Sugarland, Carolyn Taylor and husband Jonathan Taylor of Ohio and Michelle and husband Casey Vickrey of Austin; six great-grandchildren, Landon Vickrey, Samantha Stumpf, Jake, Jaxson, and Juliana Ciaccio, Lane and Scarlett Taylor.
Pallbearers are Casey Vickrey, Karl Stumpf, Christopher Ciaccio, Jonathan Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Houston Masters Sports Association.
