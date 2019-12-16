Lee Dorty Rhame, Sr., 62, of Galveston, TX. passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born June 5, 1957 in Galveston, TX to Benard C. Rhame, Sr. and Patsy (Oldham) Rhame (Boysen). He is preceded in death by both his parents, his step-father, Charles Boysen, and his brother, Benard C. Rhame Jr.
Lee is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Theresa Hernandez (Rhame); his children, Melissa Hilburn, Lee D. Rhame Jr. and wife Misty, Brandon Hernandez, Helaina Rhame and Tina Rhame; sisters, Cindy Moffitt and Donna Bekkema; aunt, Linda Garber; 7 grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lee was a proud BOI. He worked for over 17 years on the waterfront as a longshoreman for ILA Local 20. Later, Lee drove a wrecker for several years here on the island and worked construction. He was a member of the local Galveston Pool Players Association for several years. Lee held a great passion for life till the very end! He loved fishing, hunting, camping, bar-b-queing, shooting pool and spending time gathering with family and friends.
Our family would like to give special thanks to all of the Doctors & Nurses of UTMB, from throughout the years and at the end, the Hospice nurses of A-Med Hospice. And lastly, to Lee’s sisters, Donna and Cindy and his cousin, David Michael, for their unrelenting support through the difficult times.
Pallbearers will be: Doug Bekkema, Steven Moffitt, Joel Herrera, Dustin St. Clair, James Becker and Elijah Reyna. Kevin Garber is officiating.
Visitation will be on Wed., Dec. 18th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A graveside service will begin at 1:45 pm at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Lee’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
