La Verne Constant Mc Donald

TEXAS CITY, TX—The Celebration for Life Services for Mrs. La Verne Constant McDonald of Texas City, will be February 18, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home Chapel, in Texas City. Public Visitation will begin at 10:00 — 11:30 following by private services, due to COVID restrictions, at 12:00. Services will be Streamed Live at Carnes Funeral Home Facebook Page. She will be laid to rest, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, in Hitchcock. Mrs. McDonald was a lifelong resident, of La Marque, Texas City area and was instrumental in working in her church and community. She will be lovingly remembered by her loving and devoted family and many friends. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
