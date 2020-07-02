Samuel Esparza, age 59, was a resident of League City, TX. Samuel passed away on June 28, 2020 in League City, TX. He was born January 25, 1961 in Slaton, TX to loving parents, Espiridion & Alice Esparza.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth R. Esparza, his parents Espiridion & Alice Esparza, and his brothers Efrain Esparza & Espiridion Esparza, Jr. He is survived by his son Stephen Esparza (Christy); daughter Andrea V. Esparza-Lara (Elutero Jr); his precious grandchildren Nathan, Marisa, Alexis, Mercedes, Aaron, Sebastian; his sisters Teresa Martinez (Juan), Delores Fernandez (Fred), and Diana Gamble (Dorian); his brothers Freddie Esparza, Carlos Esparza. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces & great nephews, nieces.
Samuel, was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed. We look forward to the promise at Rev. 21:4…” and God will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more.
