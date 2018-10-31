On October 22, 2018 Seth Lee Burr, at the age of 20 lost his lifelong fight with Cystic Fibrosis, he was surrounded by his family. Seth was born on April 21, 1998 in Baytown, Texas. He lived most of his life in Texas, it was only in recent years that he and his family relocated to Hastings, Nebraska.
Seth is survived by mother Misty Burr and father Donald; brother, Evan Morara; grandparents, Walter and Denise Crager, Betty Burr; god-mother, Audrey Leonards; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Seth was blessed to have made many friends, most of these lifelong friendships were built during his time at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, True Cross Catholic School and Santa Fe High School. Seth, also developed strong bonds with friends he met through gaming. Seth has been described by family and friends alike as a very kind, caring, loving and very funny young man. Seth had an unbreakable bond with his family, a love of movies, mainly in the Marvel Universe and playing games online with his friends. Seth was also a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan.
During Seth's 20 years with us he made a large impact in the lives of all who knew him, it was impossible to meet Seth and not love him. Seth will be greatly missed by his family, as he always brought them so much joy.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Scott Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Confederate Cemetery, Alvin, Texas.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made in Seth's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
