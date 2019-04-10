GALVESTON—Freda Mae Jackson “Freddie Mae” departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019, followed by a service celebrating her life at 12 Noon at the St John Baptist Church, 2927 Sealy Ave., Galveston, TX with Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Freda was preceded in death by a daughter, a grandson, parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Freda is survived by her daughters, Nadine George, Darlene Jackson, and Shavonne Jackson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; brother, Marshall Jackson; sisters, Florence Jackson and Brenda Toatley, and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
See her full obit and sign guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.