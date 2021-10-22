ALVIN — Mr. Lloyd Ashley Smith passed from this life Tuesday evening, October 19, 2021, in Pearland.
Born July 12, 1938 in Prichard, Alabama, Mr. Smith had been a resident of Alvin for the past 2 years, previously living in Friendswood, Galena Park and Houston. Lloyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before beginning his career as a police officer, working for the City of Friendswood not only as a police officer but also as a dispatcher and a dog catcher, for 5 years before going to work for Stewart and Stevenson as a truck driver and dispatcher, retiring after 32 years of service. Lloyd was always a hardworking man and had worked several jobs at the same time. When he wasn’t working he was an avid fisherman, enjoyed bowling, hunting, golfing and spending time with his brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Julius and Nellie Mae (Simpkins) Smith; wife, Gloria Jean Smith; brothers, Alba Smith, William Bowen; son-in-law, Derrell Brown.
Survivors include son, Lloyd E. “Eddie” Smith and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Donna Brown; brothers, Raymond Bowen, David Bowen and wife, Dianne, Curtis Bowen; sister, Janice Allen; grandchildren, Kory, Susan, Justin and Travis Brown, Shelby Bergfeld (Branson), Cortney and Colton Smith; great-grandchildren, Derrell Brown, Berkleigh and Barren Bergfeld; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Pallbearers will be Justin Brown, Travis Brown, Colton Smith, Branson Bergfeld, Rank Bridges and Rob Acree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.