SANTA FE—
Mr. Raymond “Matt” Bland passed from this life Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Texas City.
Matt was born May 22, 1984 in Texas City to Mike and Kathy Bland. Growing up alongside his older brother, he learned how to wrestle and take care of livestock through 4-H. He excelled in sports, particularly football, and throughout his high school days played on the Santa Fe High School Football team. Matt was a 2003 graduate of Santa Fe High School and went on to later work for Team Industrial and Linde plants as an operator. He was a sports fanatic and spent most of his time watching sports live or on T.V. July 1, 2015 he married Brittany (Hawver) and together they followed the Dallas Cowboys all over the country to watch them play. Matt was an uplifting and kind man who leaves such warm memories in the hearts of those left behind in his absence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Ferguson) Bland; father-in-law, Kenneth Hawver; grandparents, Frank Ferguson, Brenda Ferguson, Erma Lou Bland.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brittany Bland; father, Mike Bland; mother-in-law, Bonnie Hawver; grandfather, O. D. Bland, Jr.; brother, Craig Bland and wife, Michelle; brother-in-law, Josh Hawver and wife, Catie; nieces, Laney Bland, Maddie Hawver, Sydney Bland; nephews, Garrett Bland, Gus Hawver, Tyler Bland, Jack Hawver, Calvin Hawver; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.