The family of Curtis "Lee Lee" Williams invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew and friend.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave. L) with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. 

He leaves to cherish precious memories with his wife, children, grandchildren, brother, aunts, and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

