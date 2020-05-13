Joe G. Juarez, Jr., 58, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Texas City, TX. He was born to Joe M. Juarez, Sr., and Angelita Garcia Juarez on September 5, 1961 in Galveston, TX.
Joe is preceded in death by his father Joe M. Juarez, Sr.; brothers: Joseph Juarez and James G. Juarez and sister Benita Juarez. He is survived by his mother Angelita Steele and step-father Paul Steele, sister Patricia Juarez Fish (Geoff); daughter Abbey Cremer, sons: Nick Morgan and Joel Cremer, niece and nephew, Tahni Fish, Evan Fish and numerous family and friends.
A visitation will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 with a service to follow at 7:00PM at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas with Deacon John Carrillo officiating.
