AUSTIN, TX — Victor Alcorta, Jr., 79, of Austin, Texas, left this world on May 8, 2022, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Victor was born on March 1, 1943, in Wharton, Texas, to Guadalupe Ochoa and Victor Alcorta, Sr. While still a small child, he moved with his family to Galveston, Texas, where he attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1961. Victor worked at Todd Shipyard in Galveston for 12 years before being employed at Union Carbide in Texas City until his retirement in 2000.
Victor married his wife, Mary Louise Garcia, in 1965 and they were married for 57 years until his death. Victor and Mary made their home in Galveston for most of their lives where they raised their three sons, Victor III, Joseph and Christopher, until they moved to Austin, Texas, to be closer to their children and grandchildren after Hurricane Ike struck Galveston.
Victor will be most remembered for his devotion to his wife and their family as well as his unbounded passion for music. Following in the footsteps of his father, Victor was a talented singer and self-taught guitar and keyboard musician. He even composed several songs for the love of his life, Mary. From a very young age, he took pleasure in listening to and playing music of all types, from rock and roll and rhythm and blues to country and Tejano. In his youth, he performed with several bands in Galveston, including Teddy and the Hi-Tones and the Latin 7. Although Victor eventually gave up his bands to devote more time to his family and career, he never stopped playing and singing, pleasing crowds at family gatherings, at home for his admiring wife and children or by himself at his kitchen table. More than anything, Victor loved spending time with his large extended family, celebrating holidays, birthdays and other special occasions, or simply lending a helping hand. Known also for his sly sense of humor, Victor had a special knack for dropping clever one-liners. He took great pride in his craftsman’s skills, able to build or fix nearly any feature of his home, car or yard. Victor’s favorite pastimes were spending time with his grandchildren, enjoying movies with his wife, watching westerns, eating Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream and following sports, particularly his long-suffering relationship with his beloved Houston Astros. It was only fitting that he spent his final days surrounded by his family, listening to classic country music and being sent off with an Astros grand slam and victory on the day he passed.
Victor is preceded in death by his parents, Victor Alcorta, Sr., and Guadalupe, and sister, Helen Trevino; and is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Victor III, his wife, Robyn, and their children Victor IV and Genevieve; son, Joseph, and his children, Alexander and Chloe; and son, Christopher, his wife, Danielle, and their sons, Jayce and Frankie, all of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Julia Garcia of Richwood, Texas; Lilly Perez of Baytown, Texas; and Alice Alcorta of Santa Fe, Texas. He also will be missed and remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Victor’s family would like to express their extreme gratitude to all of the medical professionals and caregivers who provided him with compassionate care along his journey, including his WellMed team, Hospice Austin and its Christopher House. A special thank you goes to Dr. Leigh Fredholm, who joined Victor’s family at the time of his initial diagnosis and was a steadfast advocate for his care and comfort — and that of his family — at every step of the way. Donations in Victor’s honor may be made to Hospice Austin at hospiceaustin.org.
A celebration of Victor’s life will be held later this summer.
