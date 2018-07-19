Dr. Ronald Landry died at age 75 in his home in Galveston, Texas.
Born in Port Arthur, he served in the Army as a captain in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He settled in Galveston Island, where his father had taken him fishing as a child and stayed for the rest of his life. He managed a successful dental practice and raised four children. Family, friends, cooking, reading and the sea were his greatest joys; but in spite of these many distractions, he always made time to watch college football.
His four children survive him: Summer Morgan, Gary “Duke” Morgan, Byron Landry, and Russell Landry.
There will be a memorial gathering for Dr. Landry on Sunday, July 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Hotel Galvez.
