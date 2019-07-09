Celebrating the Love, Life and Laughter Honoring
Ronald Leon Milton, Sr.
“Dirty Red”
Ronald Leon Milton, Sr. age 62 of Houston passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 in Houston. Homegoing Celebration services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Ronald Leon Milton, a native of Galveston, Texas; BOI (Born on the Island) has called Houston, TX his home for the past 35 years. Ronnie was a Husband, Father, Brother, “Papa” (his most beloved title), Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He was born April 21, 1957 to loving parents Joseph Milton, Jr. and Doris Jean Ruben-Crawford. Ronnie attended public school in Galveston. He moved to Denver, CO in 1967 where he attended public school and graduated from Manual High School in 1975, where he met the love of his life, Joni Packer.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Milton, Jr. and Doris Ruben-Crawford; and his grandparents, Eugene and Adell Ruben and Joseph and Bernice Milton.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving wife of 43 years, Joni Milton; his only child, Ronnie, Jr. his cherished and devoted daughter-in-law Melissa; his adored grandchildren, Jaden and Juliana and his beloved fur babies Benson and Swirl.
Godchildren; Danette and Destini Packer; his sisters; Rhonda Harris (Charles), Rosalyn Ritman (Kelvin) and Stacey Smith (Herbert), brother; Roland, brothers-in-law, Butch and Dino Packer; sisters-in-law, Lori Marshbank and Maudette Packer; a special uncle, Muhammad Shakoor; significant aunts, Dianne Ruben-Hutton, Beverly Ruben-Allen and Lou Atencio; uncle, Albert Charles Ruben; his play mother, Linda Patton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.