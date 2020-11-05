WEBSTER —
Ethel Green, 102, received her eternal wings on November 3, 2020 at Regency Village Care Center in Webster, TX.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate the her life on Saturday, November 7, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 8:30 AM a rosary at 9:30 AM followed by funeral mass at 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma and Deacon Doug Matthews co-celebrants.. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
She is survived by her grandchildren great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
