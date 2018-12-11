SANTA FE—Mr. Thomas Rodriquez 81, longtime resident of Santa Fe, TX, passed from this life on December 3, 2018. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.

Mr. Rodriguez was the epitome of a life well lived and a man well-loved and will be missed dearly.

Graveside services were held at Graceland Park on Thursday, December 6, 2018 and were attended by family and friends.

