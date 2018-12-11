SANTA FE—Mr. Thomas Rodriquez 81, longtime resident of Santa Fe, TX, passed from this life on December 3, 2018. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.
Mr. Rodriguez was the epitome of a life well lived and a man well-loved and will be missed dearly.
Graveside services were held at Graceland Park on Thursday, December 6, 2018 and were attended by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.