GALVESTON—
Michael “Mike” Curran, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home, with his family surrounding him. He was born on February 22, 1961 at Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas. Michael's early years of growing up was mainly on Air Force Bases in various states. He attended primary schools while living on the military bases. He attended Notre Dame Junior and Senior High in Wichita Falls Texas. In 1976 his family relocated to the country of Iran where Michael attended the American school of Isfahan Iran. Michael worked at Randall's, Gulf Copper and recently at the Valero refinery in Texas City as an Intertek employee. He was very active in youth girls softball teams coaching his daughters where their teams won several awards including one State Championship. For many years Michael played community softball and basketball and he was an avid golfer where he made many lifelong friends.
He is survived by his wife Ella R. Curran; children Erin N. Curran and Hope E. Curran; parents Thomas C. Curran and Jerry Lynne Curran Luedecke; and brother Dennis P. Curran.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
