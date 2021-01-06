James Waymon Jimmy Gitrey

GALVESTON — James W. Gitrey, 61, departed this life on December 28, 2020, at his residence.
The Gitrey family will celebrate his life on Friday, January 8, 2020, with an Hour of Reflections beginning at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required
He leaves memories of his life with his niece, Dionne; nephews, Derrick, Tyrone, Timothy, and Edward: numerous devoted great nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.