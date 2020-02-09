Funeral services for Monday, February 10, 2020 Feb 9, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herrera Services for Raymond Herrera will be held 10 a.m. today at Serenity Funeral Home, 8691 Old Pascagoula Rd., Theodore AL. RayServices for Fannie Ray will be held 11 a.m. today at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSecond man indicted in 2018 La Marque killingOne killed in early-morning Texas City crashOne killed in Friday morning Santa Fe crashStewart Beach standoff ends with one person in custodyGalveston group urges Army Corps to put a ring on itFood trucks still idling five years after Galveston rule changeMan killed Monday in Texas City crash identifiedFour arrested in League City in connection to string of burglariesOne sentenced for Texas City shootingAlamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to League City CollectionsIn Focus: XFL Houston Roughnecks2020 Texas City Mainland Mardi Gras Parade CommentedWe must change a Senate that we cannot trust (94)We should show the president more respect (88)Democrats' hard shift to left root of all evil (65)For Cornyn, it really is that simple (61)GOP senators must show courage, uphold Constitution (58)My loyalty is to the Constitution and flag, not Trump (54)Trump's claims to 'the best' are just plain nonsense (54)Universal Basic Income would ensure freedom for all (54)Trump gets as much respect as Trump gives (46)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (45)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.