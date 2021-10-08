DALLAS — Robert Bush Smither III, age 59, died in Dallas, Texas on September 26, 2021 following a long illness.
Robert was born in Dallas on August 5, 1962. He grew up in Galveston, Texas where he attended Trinity Episcopal School. He graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1980 and Trinity University in San Antonio in 1984.
More than anything, Robert loved his large immediate and extended family. He cherished gathering for holidays and other celebrations and took pride in his family's deep Texas roots. The oldest of four children, he was very proud of his siblings. He also particularly enjoyed hearing about his niece and nephews as they grew up. After his father died, Robert moved back to Dallas to be close to his family.
Robert treated everyone kindly, with a quick smile. He never failed to ask about people's families, work, and other interests. He loved to send special holiday and birthday cards, usually adorned with characters from his beloved Peanuts comics. This sense of humor filled his interactions. He cherished outings for a great hamburger or steak with his family, movies with his Aunt Sallie Bell, and playing board games, reading books, and simply hanging out with his niece, Kate, and nephews, Stephen, and Cole.
Anyone who met Robert quickly noticed his curiosity, which came through in his eclectic, self-directed learning. A German major in college, he taught himself several other languages and was fascinated with etymology. He also loved movies, TV shows, and all genres of music. Most important to him was his large collections of vinyl records which he had acquired since childhood and spent many hours enjoying. As a lover of music, he also sang in school choirs, had fond memories of playing the trombone in the marching band at Ball High School in Galveston, and was a gifted pianist.
With his extensive collection of movie DVDs, he could challenge anyone on the details of plots, characters, and the actors in the shows, particularly when it came to his favorite Westerns. Similarly, he had dozens of books on myriad subjects ranging from history and science fiction to language and pop culture. Meanwhile, he paid careful attention to current events. These varied interests, along with his incredible memory, made Robert a whiz at trivia and the winner at many family game nights.
Other key activities in Robert's life also capture all these qualities. After college, following a childhood dream, he earned a special license and became a radio deejay for several years in Dalhart, Texas. He especially loved calling the Friday night high school football games.
After returning to Dallas in 1997, Robert volunteered at Presbyterian Hospital and the University Park Public Library. At each of these places he earned praise for his responsibility, friendliness, helpfulness, and work ethic. The library named him Volunteer of the Month several times.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert Bush Smither, Jr. and Rev. Gertrude Jackson Smither of Dallas. He is survived by his sister Sallie Smither Crotty and Mark Crotty and their children, Kate Gaston Crotty and Stephen Smither Crotty, of Seattle; his brother John Jackson Smither and Lauren Waddell and their son, Cole Jackson Smither, of Houston; and his sister Mary Kate Smither Jeffries and Stephen Jeffries of Dallas. Robert also had many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The family would like to express special thanks to Sheryl Radman and Lara McCrary of Radman Aging Life Strategies for their continued dedication, loving care, and friendship to Robert in his final years. The family would also like to thank Myles Bentsen of Frost Bank and Monticello West for their kindness and care of Robert.
A visitation with the family and service will be held at 10:00 and 11:00 respectively on Friday, October 15, at Sparkman /Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's name to the University Park Public Library.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.sparkman-hillcrest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.