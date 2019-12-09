Raul "Popo" Alcocer, Sr., age 70, of Galveston died Saturday December 7, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Thursday December 12, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the funeral home where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Raul was born July 26, 1949 in Camargo Tamaulipas, Mexico and was of the catholic faith. He was employed as a 1st class welder for many years at Galveston Shipbuilding, First Wave Marine, the Texas City Refineries, Chocolate Bayou Refinery and up and down the Gulf Coast. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, soccer, the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros, playing the Scratch offs but most especially he loved spending time with his family where he could love on his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Alcocer, Sr. and Santos Montelongo Alcocer; his wife, Margarita Alcocer; his niece, Esmeralda Torres; and aunt, Teofila Montelongo. Survivors include daughters, Santos M. Alcocer (Pete) and Silvia De La Garza and husband David Sr.; son, Raul Alcocer, Jr. and wife Petra Elvia; grandchildren, Veronica (Selena), David, Jr., Victoria, Samuel (Natalie) De La Garza, Angelica (Marc), Raul III (Rosie), Jose E. Alcocer and Christian Jo-Eli Gailley; great-granddaughters, Isabella Rayne and Arianna Jayne Ortiz; brothers, Ismael Alcocer and wife Maria 0., Jose Alcocer, Jr. and wife Maria F., Jesus Alcocer and wife Francisca, Capt. Pedro Alcocer and Diane, Juan Alcocer and wife Armida; sisters, Maria S. Cavazos and husband Luis A., Maria T. Salinas and husband Estolfo, Rosa V. Torres and husband Fernando, Esther Valdivia and husband Benjamin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Raul Alcocer, Jr., Raul Alcocer III, David De La Garza, Sr., David De La Garza, Jr., Jose E. Alcocer, Samuel De La Garza and Christian Gailley. Honorary Pallbearers are Fernando “Taco” Torres, Marc Ortiz, Pete Duarte, Abelardo Garza III and his brothers and sisters.
Although our “Popo” was close with all his siblings, he formed a special bond with his sister Rosa Torres, brother-in-law Fernando “Taco” Torres and his brother Captain Pedro Alcocer who were his fishing and breakfast club buddies. For this we are forever grateful.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
