HOUSTON, TX — Anna Lou Pohler (née Roberts) would have turned 100 this week, and her family wishes to use the occasion to commemorate her life and legacy. On Monday, April 27, 2020, Anna, who went by Ann—square-dancing enthusiast, seamstress, and business owner—went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Born to Jacob Arthur and Myrtle Lillie Roberts in Shreveport on October 8, 1922, Ann called Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas home at various points in her life. A graduate of Raymondville High School, she attended Del Mar College and secretarial school. Talented and resourceful, she sewed her daughters' clothes as well as her own, and served as a legal secretary, real-estate broker, and notary. She was also quite the looker—upgraded to first class aboard a train, on one occasion, because other passengers mistook her for a movie star.
Ann had many admirers, but she found her match in Doug Pohler, the man who chased a burglar out of her house. Happily married for many years, Ann and Doug started a square-dancing business from scratch that helped them travel, sell her colorful designs, and—above all—dance.
Ann savored raw oysters and baked the most mouthwatering bread, a family favorite. A member of the Clear Lake Methodist Church, her faith buoyed her through life's currents. She was a member of the Greatest Generation, who—born shortly after the 1918 influenza pandemic—survived the Great Depression, lived through World War II, and raised a loving family.
Ann is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law—including Helen and Johnny McHugh, of Georgetown; Patricia Schuette, of League City; and Doug and Pamela Davis, of Bay City—10 grandchildren; and more than 20 great-grandchildren.
Loved by many, she dances again with Doug in heaven. She is missed by her entire family.
To avoid spreading COVID-19, Ann's family gathered by phone in 2020 to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest in Alma, Arkansas.
