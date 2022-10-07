Anna Lou Pohler

HOUSTON, TX — Anna Lou Pohler (née Roberts) would have turned 100 this week, and her family wishes to use the occasion to commemorate her life and legacy. On Monday, April 27, 2020, Anna, who went by Ann—square-dancing enthusiast, seamstress, and business owner—went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Born to Jacob Arthur and Myrtle Lillie Roberts in Shreveport on October 8, 1922, Ann called Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas home at various points in her life. A graduate of Raymondville High School, she attended Del Mar College and secretarial school. Talented and resourceful, she sewed her daughters' clothes as well as her own, and served as a legal secretary, real-estate broker, and notary. She was also quite the looker—upgraded to first class aboard a train, on one occasion, because other passengers mistook her for a movie star.

