DICKINSON—Avis Muse, 65, departed this life on December 1, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX.
The family of Avis invites you to join them as we they celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
A Galveston native she was a 1973 graduate of Ball High and worked in the nursing and as a program director for many year.
Avis is survived by her son, Keelan J. Muse (Karsha); sister, Mattie M. Muse; brother, Ezekiel Muse lll; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsi; and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close family friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.