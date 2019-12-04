DICKINSON—Avis Muse, 65, departed this life on December 1, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX. 

The family of Avis invites you to join them as we they celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

A Galveston native she was a 1973 graduate of Ball High and worked in the nursing and as a program director for many year.

Avis is survived by her son, Keelan J. Muse (Karsha); sister, Mattie M. Muse; brother, Ezekiel Muse lll; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsi; and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close family friends.

Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

