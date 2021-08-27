Services for Jeanne Brown will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2221 Grover Ave., Galveston, Texas.
Services for Ronald Loomis will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 705 Church St., Galveston, TX.
Services for Chryl Francois will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2827 Ave M 1/2, Galveston, TX.
