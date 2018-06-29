Ruth Roberta (Booker) (Sanders) Watson, 89, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Ruth was born January 27, 1929 in West Point, Mississippi to Ulysses Grant Booker and Mary Ellen (Rhea) Booker.
Ruth married Ongie (Sarge) Watson on June 1, 1985. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. Ruth was a longtime resident of Galveston County.
She was employed with the City of Galveston, tax office, where she was a Certified Tax Collector until her retirement after 24 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church. Ruth enjoyed the outdoors working with her plants. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Ongie Sarge Watson.
Ruth is survived by a brother, U G Booker of West Point, MS, her son, Charles Douglas Sanders (Susan), grandchildren Christi Sharp (Patrick), Michael Sanders (Michelle) all of Beaver, Oklahoma, Antone Sanders (Tish) of Amarillo, Texas, and Heather Harkleroad of Portsmouth, Va. She also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is loved and missed by all.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 2 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas. A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will be held Tuesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East.
