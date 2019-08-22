Celebration of life services for Penny Burns will be held today at 1 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street in Galveston. Reception to follow.
Funeral mass for Donna Hunter will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Funeral services for Jesse Moreno will be held today at 12 noon at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
