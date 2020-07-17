Teressa “Terry” Jane Lister, 76, of Texas City, passed away March 8, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 with a visitation from 5:00 — 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Terry was born July 27, 1943 in Barboursville, West Virginia. She was a full time stay at home mother who helped raise her 3 children as well as several grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray (KR) Lister of Texas City, parents, Charles and Mildred Williams of Albuquerque, and her brother Larry Williams of Chicago.
Survivors include her children, son Gary Wayne Lister and wife Tricia of Dickinson, daughter Amy Self and husband Mark Morgan of La Marque, and son Timothy (Tim) Ray Lister and wife Julie of League City; grandchildren Jasmine Janet Lister, Heather Ann Lister, Kenneth Douglas Self, and wife Rebecca, Brittany Nicole Self, James Robert Lister, William Landon Lister and Emily Ann Lister, great-granddaughter Kelsi Self; brother Ronnie Williams of Los Lunas, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.