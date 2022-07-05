TEXAS CITY — John Luther Brasher passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the age of 84 years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn Frances (Trbula) Brasher and his parents, Nella Fay Moore and Hargest Wyite Brasher. John is survived by his sister, Lynda Brasher Goodrum of Richmond, Texas; daughter Rhonda Brasher Harshbarger and husband, Edd of Spring, Texas; daughter Shari Brasher Daughtry and husband, Charles of Tiki Island, Texas; son John L. Brasher, Jr. and wife, Tina of Santa Fe, Texas; grandchildren, Richard “Andy” Brasher and wife, Amy; Krystal Hill and husband, George; Shannon Porter and husband, Craig; Charles Anthony Daughtry, Jr. (CJ) and wife, Angie; Tiffany Brasher; Michelle Salinas and husband, Mark and Dakota Brasher. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren, Connor Brasher and wife, Claire; Max Hill; Avery Hill; Michael James Brasher; Cullen Hill; Anthony Gutierrez; Taylor Spier; McKenzie Spier; McKayla Spier; Maddox Salinas; Mason Salinas; and two twin great granddaughters who will be born in August. He also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former colleagues. John was born on July 25, 1937 in Turnersville, Coryell County, Texas. He lived in Texas City, Texas for more than 75 years. He was a Captain in the Texas City Fire Department and served for 32 years. “Captain” John retired from the fire department in 1997. He was also a member of the Texas City Masonic Lodge.
John loved his family, and he loved golf (where he made an impressive four holes in one during his life). He loved the Houston Astros, a good, cold margarita, a nice scotch and good cigars (in no particular order). John would also go every year on a cross country motorcycle trip on his beloved Harley Davidson with great friends. He finally had his last big ride at the age of 80. John always lived life to the fullest. A visitation will take place on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m., with services beginning at 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expy. Family and friends will celebrate his life and a reception will immediately follow at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Southern Knights Senior Living Facility, Tomball, Texas for the excellent care they provided to John for the last three months. Donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Texas Donor Development — Suite 523, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77539. Checks should be made payable to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Texas in memory of John Brasher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.