LEAGUE CITY —
Ms. Charlene Catherine Ringley passed from this life Friday morning, November 14, 2020, in Webster.
Charlene was born on November 18, 1943 in Massillon, Ohio to Charles and Emma Eldon (Brandt) Ringley. As a young lady, Charlene found her passion in riding and showing horses. This pastime followed her throughout life and helped shape the woman who we remember to be absolutely remarkable. She collected many awards in the horse show world, most notably a World Championship in Masters Western Pleasure. It soon became a family affair when she shared her passion with her daughter and then grandchildren. Charlene loved the quality time she could spend with her family while showing horses and all it entailed. She was a huge advocate for education. She earned her bachelor's in education from Kent State University and moved to Texas where she taught elementary at Santa Fe ISD for 20+ years. She also taught Catechism classes at St. John's Lutheran Church where she attended for many years and was active in the choir. Her devotion to the community continued when she became a member of the Santa Fe Lions Club in 2005. She enjoyed helping the club by putting out flags, receiving donated glasses, sponsoring camps, and served as president from 2011-2012. Charlene was a friend to all but loved spending time with her core group of girlfriends, the Retired Teachers Friends Forever or Geriatric Floaters as Charlene liked to call them. Whether it was a game night of hand & foot, taking trips out of town, or going to breakfast, she always looked forward to their time spent together. Charlene was an avid sports fan. She particularly loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Houston Rockets and Massillon Tigers. Every Saturday she could be found in front of the tv cheering on her beloved Ohio team. Charlene had a zest for life that inspired so many. She was a mother of strength, a grandmother of love and a friend of kindness. She left the world a better place and we are so blessed to have been a part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark Ringley; sister, Carol Lofland.
Survivors include her sister, Marie Rohr (Louie); son, Wesley Allison; daughter, Tona Keller; grandchildren, Lacee Keller, Amber Werner (Corey), Ayden Keller; great grandchildren, Colt and Rhyder; devoted son-in-law, Harry Keller; fur babies, Barbie and Cougar; many more nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and countless special friends and colleagues.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charlene's name to Santa Fe Lions Club, P.O. Box 78, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
