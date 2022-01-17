Pending services for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guadalupe DoreckGALVESTON — Guadalupe Doreck, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.Antonio QuevedoFRIENDSWOOD — Antonio James Quevedo, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. (409) 945-4444 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Antonio James Quevedo Arrangement Guadalupe Doreck Funeral Home J. Levy Pass Away Friendswood Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston locals react to Durst's death 19 years after acquittalGalveston County officials shield details as cruise ship COVID climbsMan dies after collapsing at Galveston County JailGalveston neighbors head to court over pot-bellied pigWoman found dead outside La Marque homeAppeals court upholds dismissal of Galveston Mardi Gras lawsuitNew Algoa company makes homes from shipping containers; Low Tide to roll into League City; Marshalls to make island moveIndigent care administrator ditches Galveston County, prompting lawsuit talkUse of fake paper license plates a growing problem in Galveston CountyDickinson city manager reinstated after domestic disturbance allegations CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (79) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (48)
