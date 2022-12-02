LEAGUE CITY, TX — Ruby Anita McCurdy Gaston of League City, TX passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at the age of 84 while recovering from hip replacement surgery in Webster, TX. Runita, as she was known by friends and family from infancy, was born October 8, 1938 in San Antonio, TX to Dr. Marion Wallace McCurdy and Anne Ayers (Lide) McCurdy. Runita attended high school at St. Mary’s Hall in San Antonio, TX where she excelled in field hockey, soccer, piano and violin. At her graduation ceremony in 1955 she played a violin concerto and was also awarded the French medal for academic excellence in language and literature.

At age 16, she traveled by the L & N railroad to join her older sister, Mary Anne, at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA. While at Agnes Scott, Runita played both piano and violin in the school orchestra, joined the student council, was elected May Queen and was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society. Additionally, she was the president of the Agnes Scott Lecture Series, where she had the honor of hosting and introducing many distinguished speakers including Robert Frost, the poet who penned ‘The Road Less Traveled’ and Sir John Gielgud, whom many Star Wars fans would come to know as Obi wan Kenobi in 1977. Runita graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Agnes Scott in 1959 with a BA in English Literature. Her 3 younger sisters, would also go on to attend Agnes Scott College.

