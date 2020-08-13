SANTA FE—
Mr. Paul Leonard Stellhorn entered into Heaven on Aug.11, 2020, to meet up with Karen Eudean Stellhorn who arrived there first on July 24, 2020. John 14:2 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. (2) In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. (3) And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Paul’s health began declining rapidly after Karen passed and he had recently remarked “Praise God! I’m coming to see you.” Even in the past several days Paul started asking about grandbabies and great grandbabies that were already in Heaven. He said “I’m excited that I will meet them, but I imagine Mom already has all their names memorized. Mom always loved babies.”
Paul was born May 17, 1932, in Boyer, Iowa, living there with his older brother Alfred, sister Laverne, and parents Henry and Sophie Stellhorn until moving to Redbud, Illinois, in the mid 1930’s. In June of 1952 Paul and Karen became engaged before Paul shipped out to boot camp. After serving 2 years with the US Army in Korea, Paul and Karen married on Nov. 20, 1954, and lived in several areas of Sparta, Illinois. In June 1970 Paul, Karen, and their children moved to Texas for his new job and for the family to be closer to Karen’s mom.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Henry L. and Sophie Stellhorn, Sister and Brother-in-law, LaVerne and Roy Falkenheim, Brother and Sister-in-law, Alfred and Olga Stellhorn, niece Elaine Holmquist, and a brother who passed away at childbirth only known as Bruda [Brother in German].
Survivors include their children Kim and Cindy Stellhorn, Heather and Rick Ives, Julie and Ronald Geesing.
Paul and Karen will be missed by their grandchildren and great grandchildren Christopher and Shannon, Cephas, Gideon, Silas, and Aibhlinn Stellhorn, Andrew and Ashley, Eisley and Amelia Stellhorn, Stephen Geesing, Anastasia and Alec Fultz, and Paul’s niece Ann and husband Larry Monke and nephew Dennis and wife Barbara Falkenheim, Sisters in law Janice Lowe and Sandi Berman along with other nephews and a niece.
We want to thank Julie and Ronald Geesing for their unselfish care for Mom and Dad at their home.
Visitation with the family will be at 10:00AM on Aug 15, 2020, with a memorial service following at 11:00AM in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Christopher Stellhorn officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery.
Our Dad’s request is that the memorial be a time of praise and honor to Jesus Christ who saved his life and soul many years ago.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requested memorial gifts be made to Roeverfoundation.org. Restoring the Wounded, and to H.I.S. ministries in Karen’s name.
