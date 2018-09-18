James C. Little, 66, passed away Saturday September 15, 2018, in Webster, Texas.
James was born October 20, 1951, in Henderson, Texas to James and Essie Little. James was a resident of Galveston County for over 63 years; he was a graduate of La Marque High School Class of 1971. James loved fishing, sports, and cars (he could work on anything). He was quite the athlete himself; he also played college baseball for Texas A&M. He was a sweetheart with a sweet tooth and amazing father who loved and cared for his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his spouses Donna Alane Drummond and Koby Sue Magouirk.
James is survived by his daughter Erin Little; sons: Sean Little, Brandon Little and Jason Little (Marci); step-daughter Samantha Magourik; two brothers: Darrell Little and Gary Little, grandchildren: Jayden Little and Maci Little, numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend and partner in crime (his dog) Nash.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Burial will take place at a later date at Rusk County Memorial Gardens in Henderson, Texas.
